Transcript for Basketball coach gunned down outside of home

He was. A big gentle giant. Non confrontational. Until Walter was many scenes a husband a father and ample left basketball coach. On Saturday the 38 year old was gunned down his murder shocking the basketball community that surrounded him the kind of. Person he is this is no way that someone. How about angered you sue. The shooting happened just before 10 in the evening on light til courtly man a fee Walters had just arrived home when a gunman walked up to him and shot and the coaches thirteen year old son was still in the truck and not harmed outside the home neighbors have left flowers and messages are only. Me think. The family that we've had a chance to grief. Is as blue light because there's so much in just a lot. And why would this happen to him. This son Thomas says his brother along. I spent the day coaching his basketball team at a game and orange counties the two co founded determined athletics in corona forty years ago. To help aspiring athletes he says the shooting has left their players devastated. Well no one listening to the killer is. No I don't know what his motives were blew it. He damaged. A generation Kate. As well. Not just condos to put hundreds thousands acute.

