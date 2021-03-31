Transcript for Basketball stars Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony talk line between sports and activism

Welcome to sell elimination. I'm Janelle hail it tonight athletes an activist and take sinner states. We'll see how some of America's top athletes use their energy and resources and even their sports to improve life for their fellow citizens. I talk to Debbie NBA star Renee Montgomery who put it all on the line off the court will meet Jim this who went to the floor for the culture. We look at sports in the movies and we have a special performance for comment. The first throughout history we've seen athletes putting their careers on the line. Off for the sake of racial justice hears my friend ESPN's Michael will line. Leading up to the 1968. Olympic Games the country was in a flash point of the civil rights means. The reverend Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated in Memphis tonight. Six months after the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Olympians John Carlos and Tommie Smith stood atop the world's biggest stage. Calling attention to the plight. Of Black America dark thing was gonna come out support to Olympic boycott but I expected gee why would you involved in in the big movement. And he said recent imagine you. Didn't rule book he wrote to the set of this enormously. Then you take a rocket or Rocco aboard its trees waves he said that rocket is the in the big movement. But the greatest thing is that you have the attention of the planet. He had him killed on the plane or hurt anyone to make this statement. You got back from Mexico City. What was it like when we left Mexico City would like lightning and thunder chaos man. Hatred. John caught wells was even more defiant after the American Olympic Committee. Audit them off the T I don't know where that got him to leave you know clearly you anticipated repercussion but did you have any idea. The intensity of the backlash of their hatred. Well you know god I thought about that the repercussion would be death. But Michael as well when a demonstration is gone you can kill me would you could have a deal wit us therefore you can never be reached a demonstration. Let he published may ultimately is to bring awareness. Cops are Guinean paid leave for killing people. After the shootings of the land they'll cast steel vaults in sterling NFL quarterback Colin Capra nick was vilified for taking a knee during the National Anthem. Some called him a distraction to his team. Even on American. You gotta respect the flag you've gotten in there with his teammates if so some stuff. He talked to comment tempered. I'll talk to Colin let him know it that he was year old month. When you Joseph Biden took would have meant that terrorism it's a lonely job the times are different. But collectively all the responses to each of those statements were to saint and a negative cents. This is eight back up quarterback whose job is to be quiet but very little public support from fans and the league. That season went on to beat Catherine ex lax it's an immigrant mouse over an activist. Britain we're brought to remember occasion preserve open to me. Michael Thomas is one of the few players that season who took a neat with cap for nick in solidarity. And about what the reaction was may be in your family. You know any downsizing and apparently look I'm thinking about making this isn't taking me. It was like I want you to be. Punished for speaking out against police terrorism. So they just Pastrana to take this on but it was thought it was some known as the parents you know they feared for what will locker rooms like did you live there or definitely guys who. Might. Black teammates are supported hurt. Baritone and are not a man ya stupid like release Imus about a minute it was not clear but Simon NFL where if you speak out. Any fingers controversy. You can talk losers out. Over the last decade cell phones. Social media have cast a spotlight on the black victims from a police fired. In that time the demands for accountability and only grown louder among black athlete. The NBA players like Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. Do you remember when you've got to a point was as all right this is this is part of my life. For me was there was the for a degree situation. Rule November and Baltimore and was wearing pandas in the city this is my backyard pool. These are the people are not known personally I know Freddie what liberals who memorial. SB's. Appearance. Carlo starter immigrant Czech. I couldn't sleep one night just all of them. Since this killings that was happening. So you hear from them and you think what we ought talked about boy was sort of specific to each one of us what we was gonna say how always gonna say it. This is from you guys this is your right yes it's probably hard when he wanted to happen towards and we want to kick it off. Call acts. The full was always off fellow athletes with the country watching. Because we cannot ignore the realities of return a state of America. You can hear. Compassion from home loans Mohammed Ali John Karl those countless others. They set a model for what athletes should stand full. Basketball has been flat. Formed by more than any game. We we humans and Thomas. Communities just like everybody else which is one to shut up and Drupal hand must have. Looked more good nor did you keep the political commentary to yourself. Or is someone once said shut up and dribble. When you really sit back. And think a bow Jefferies. Singled to deep. And we have friendly we have friends who are still in those those environments will be infected. And Demi Utah and hostages be quiet and just let off film we suffer. But mellow Paul we're not going to just shut up and Joseph not after the yes. And especially not the last Shearer who. And as a familiar trend came roaring back during the pandemic. It was a situation where snow gangs going on when no traveling whose home. To force us to have real conversations. You know we're a family's. Put us as players is believed in these tyrants now UKI defendants do you understand. What can wait and why can't wait. When play zone with Kobe protocols in place the league supported the players' desire to promote social justice and lot of people. Have reactions to how you hold your employer accountable. Hope it continues to give. That are embedded to a point where just second nature that we don't have to keep bringing these issues are you. After Jacob Blake was shot in Kenosha Wisconsin who. Hundreds of athletes and coaches followed the lead of their NBA NW NBA counterparts. It's what she loved this country and this country as a threat. With the Jacob Blake situation if you saw it awaited he sort of reacted I think we. Continue to understand. Our influence more more and we realize how much stronger we are government. With the seven bullet holes Jacob Blake shot seven times in up back. Players every week refused to work building diluted color is to see it. People scoop here. And for the first time last summer every major sports league was compelled to publicly support black lives matter. Even the NFL. We the national school bullies belief. In product lives matter. When you heard. Roger Goodell the commissioner. You thought I'm gonna say it is our love the fact that it insulates when he threw three when we're at a place now where. Believes. Are willing to say black bars murdered. We use debt to continue. To hold them economists are headed to the satellite is a real loss or just go try to make Reza is an arc and Thomas continue site. Working with congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to pass the George Lloyd Jackson our responsibility. Is chandeliers and talk and it is unfair but also lives in our. Unlike the past professional leagues feel the oncoming tide and then we open new doors for a lot of athletes. Feel confident we're confident news regional issue. More and more athletes are roiling the waters like John Carlos some fifty years ago. You know we all have to do we can do to bring attention to the right of people of color. But every Gemma CE OMR cabinet to any young in the did you step up to replace now. Well then that's a part of me. That's an extension of the. Coming up one WNBA star fights to get the vote out in Georgia. I wanted to do more and more thought made the decisions edges the island. And later Condit returns to Sullivan nations with bribes to reflect the movement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.