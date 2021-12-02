Transcript for Battle over Britney

More on Britney Spears is conservative ship and this ongoing case let's bring in University of Iowa law professor Josephine Gensler an ACLU disability rights attorney. Zoe Brennan crown ladies thank you so much for being here this morning Josephine I'll start with you what exactly. Is a conservative ship what enemies that conservatory ship excusing what are these exist. Well let me start by explaining won't. On the La presume is John adults. The mental capacity. To me personal and conventional. And decisions about their lives. Black. In all honesty is there are lives that recognize the Iraq. Sharma doubts him didn't diminish decision making capacity. Be parents. Alzheimer's disease or some other dimension. Because of the intellectual disabilities. Or because their brain injuries or because. Mental illness. And show how stage. Parent lives off her eyes. The court to coordinate and presented. War and and each to be shot she decision maker for an adult with diminished capacity. And a term guardianship is generally used to be heard she was sued decision maker. Who makes personnel. Here decisions have been written arrangements. Are for the ideology managed decision making capacity. Conservative share. It's a term next year it used to what we've heard she you're a person or entity according to court to make full pension. Decisions for me and doubt resignation decision making capacity. Some states like California. Where Britney Spears' section and cheer conservative ship that term is used to Carter the. Parents and britney's case a conservative ship does cover both but it is being those two branches of the conservative ship are being designed and decided. By different people is that we walk us in the pros and the cons of a conservative ship. Sure. Sure check as is just explained is now legal system where the corps is. And a judge is she away one person's writing and giving them to another person and saying this person the person on Americans are partnership or guardianship. Cannot meet their own choices barracks where demand may CE. Eat. How they spend their money. Where they can create a lent winds that person can and others. Decisions about. Themselves and another person this comes at a substitute decision making another person makes those decisions for you. And so that's a really. Huge huge imposition. I can't really restricting civil rights person under insurers so. We view it as something that shouldn't really be a last resort and there are. A lot of alternatives chew consideration and guardianship a lot of ways that a person with disabilities are person numbers seem to have disabilities. And get supports can get help to push their life to make their decisions and went insane and wariness. That's I'm. How they want to live their life. Short taking that decision making capacity away from them. Gwinnett and permanent bun so there's so much we don't know about this case and Britney specifics and why the court has decided this but. How difficult is it to get out of a concern Hirsch conservative ship. It down the line you you are capable of taking care of yourself. It's extra. Mainly difficult to get out of consideration and guardianship and that's one of the real. Concerns we had an album it's much much easier to get you weren't meant to get out of want and so yeah you're right we don't know the details. This case and yeah. Filed in what's been considered and what an under you know what I court is considering. I need you know he's very typical for people to. Getting to consider partnerships in a moment of crisis soaring some sort of particular situation and then and those com essentially turn extremely. I forgot to get out of concern ershad. Time this is definitely one of those cases that people are watching very closely is Eileen Brennan crunch and Josephine currently great to have you both thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.