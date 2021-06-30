Transcript for Battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship continues with her dad pushing back

Now the wild twist in the Britney Spears conserving her case in legal filings britney's father Jamie. Has asked the court to investigate britney's jaw dropping claims last week. That she's being abused and enslaved by the conservative or ship the she's been under for thirteen years. Jamie was in control of multiple aspects of his daughter's life. Now overseas only her money and business dealings along with the financial firm. While a court appointed professional makes personal decisions for the singer. Help us unpacked what's happening in this case we bring in family law attorney Christopher Meltzer who represents Kanye West among other celebrities. So Christopher Britney made clear that she wants out of this conservative ship after comparing it to enslave met and detailing. How even her decisions about birth control in getting married were being made for her so if Britney is telling the truth. Doesn't seem like it appropriate conservative ship agreement or do you think these are allegations that deserve further investigation. They absolutely need investigation and never made sense. That she how to conserve or ship for so long maybe thirteen years ago when she had. Lot of difficulties with the paparazzi. She needed help then for sure. But all these years later it was never clear to us why she would need this level of control she's an adult. She works. Why would she need another adult are now a series of adults to control. The most personal aspects of her life. That never made sense and it certainly doesn't make sense after listening to or statement last week. And what do you make of Jamie's new calls for the court to investigate britney's claims especially. When he's been paying it is one of the most controlling a ball. I was surprised by his recent filing. Jamie is in full damage control mode now where he's stated that. He's not responsible for anything that's happened recently to her because he's not even speaking to Horry claims that he's been cut off from communication. Well how can somebody protect. Britney when they're not even talking to were of course they can't. The other thing that genie raise in his paperwork is that. Britney's court appointed lawyer. May not be serving her interest now that Jamie's accusing. And also Jamie saying that in the conserving or who's making can decisions for britney's medical care. Is was never properly appointed. In Jamie's citing the paper's work that was done two years ago under his watch. And I wonder why is he bringing it up now why didn't he raise these issues two years ago. So what do you think is pretty likely to escape this legal arrangement if that's what she wants. Well I think that there should be. Some lifting of the restrictions. What she's under at how she described it. Would not being able to marry not making that being able to decide whether to have a child. I'm all these financial decisions being made for are certainly some of those if not all of those. Can be lifted. We heard her communicate in court for almost a half hour. Last week. They didn't sound like somebody who is unable to care for themselves and to me. To be under conservative or ship we should be able to tell within moments. Talking to this individual that they're unable to protect themselves. We didn't see that last week so I think she has a good chance of. So Christopher finally what what do you think the impact is Ben of the so called free. Brittany movement on this case. Them it's an absolute victory for the movement. It's really the power of love that all of these fans have had that show up at these hearings. On social media. That have broad right to this problem. And so there is going to be further. Allegations here that are going to be investigated now there's no hiding from mid. And really we're seeing. That conserve returner is now pointing fingers at each other. It's all because of the pressure and attention that was brought on. The conserve leadership worked for last thirteen years we we weren't looking at it now we are and it's because of her fans. Chris for Meltzer thanks for your perspective.

