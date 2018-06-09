-
Now Playing: Despite Democrats' opposition, Kavanaugh hearings on track for Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh confirmation hearings begin with protest from Democrats
-
Now Playing: Battle over unreleased documents continues during day 3 of Kavanaugh hearing
-
Now Playing: Is anonymous New York Times op-ed treason?
-
Now Playing: Democrat releases 'confidential' emails as Kavanaugh hearing heats up
-
Now Playing: Trump faces credibility questions from inside White House
-
Now Playing: Trump slams NYT op-ed by admin official as 'gutless'
-
Now Playing: Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Mueller probe dominates Day 2 of Supreme Court hearing
-
Now Playing: Unnamed Trump senior official paints grim WH scene in op-ed
-
Now Playing: Twitter, Facebook executives say they've made headway in combating fake user accounts
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West visits the White House for prison reform meeting
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh faces questions on Roe v. Wade, Second Amendment
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Trump weighs in on Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Bob Woodward's book 'a work of fiction'
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for Sept 5, 2018
-
Now Playing: Will Bob Woodward's new book influence voters?
-
Now Playing: Ayanna Pressley is first black woman to win Massachusetts primary
-
Now Playing: John Kerry on working with John McCain and recovering bipartisanship