Beachgoers help fisherman remove plastic on shark's neck

A group of beachgoers helped a fisherman remove plastic that was caught around a 4.5-foot shark's neck on a beach in Queensland.
3:08 | 05/15/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Beachgoers help fisherman remove plastic on shark's neck
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

