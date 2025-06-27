Bear and coyote keep each other company in fire-ravaged Altadena, California

A bear and coyote were spotted taking a nighttime stroll in video released this week by authorities in Altadena, California.

June 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live