Bear cub climbs over balcony to eat bird seeds

More
A Pennsylvania resident said she is accustomed to seeing a variety of wildlife, but seeing a bear climbing up to her deck is a first.
0:47 | 07/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear cub climbs over balcony to eat bird seeds
This is okay. And happened wolves. Two he's. The yeah. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"A Pennsylvania resident said she is accustomed to seeing a variety of wildlife, but seeing a bear climbing up to her deck is a first. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71999365","title":"Bear cub climbs over balcony to eat bird seeds","url":"/US/video/bear-cub-climbs-balcony-eat-bird-seeds-71999365"}