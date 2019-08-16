Bear cub steals snack from bird feeder

More
The young bear was caught on camera stealing a quick bite from a South Carolina yard.
0:16 | 08/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear cub steals snack from bird feeder
I. Can. Can. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The young bear was caught on camera stealing a quick bite from a South Carolina yard.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65015184","title":"Bear cub steals snack from bird feeder","url":"/US/video/bear-cub-steals-snack-bird-feeder-65015184"}