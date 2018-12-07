Transcript for Bear found with no fur makes remarkable recovery

This little girl is named eve because she was delivered to her new home on Christmas me. I was just days after she was discovered in a trash then in Butte county. Case you haven't figured it out eve is a bear. But she lost all her fur because of Maine each. You've got emergency medical care at the bear league in Lake Tahoe. Then volunteers for the California fish and wildlife department Joseph Roby youth to be fun for animals wildlife center in San Diego count. We know thanks this extreme mobile. It was in the new while her she came to us just a minute ambulance. But be wildlife center is an affiliate of the Humane Society of the United States which is sharing these pictures and videos eaves treatments. Including special medicated breaths. Clay when things get in about that is life saving. But in this case that is. The dead crusty skin was removed leaving healthy pink skin ready to grow fur. It just twenty days eve gained twenty pounds. She was so small the team estimated she was only about a year old. Now six months later he is up to seventy pounds and well on her way to we full fur coat she's countries regularly. She's exploring the inclusion she's also playing in the only human. Our big surprise is eaves age. A dental exam shows that she's really three or four years old C was likely small because she was so sick. The eaves mains now completely gone. But she does have some lingering skin issues and the team is still assessing when and even if she can be released. Reggie acute. ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.