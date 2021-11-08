Bear soaks in scenic view

More
A bear cools off in a tub outside a home near Yosemite National Park.
0:47 | 08/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear soaks in scenic view
We were but it. Oh. I. Grew more. Quote. The home. I'm yeah. Oh yeah. They're. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"A bear cools off in a tub outside a home near Yosemite National Park.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79401020","title":"Bear soaks in scenic view","url":"/US/video/bear-soaks-scenic-view-79401020"}