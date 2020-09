Transcript for Bears wrestle in the road and hold up traffic

He's famous films and fair number 39 in the 24 year old Sal grizzly bear. Kansas right. Head to the road. Late August. It's 18. They're just. We haven't seen 399. Yeah inspection down that was right. We'll sort this tale. Russell. See down the road traffic just stands there. Were only one car away from him. Heard remarkable chance sliding.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.