Bees take over bike in Indiana

More
The bees were reportedly safely removed by a local beekeeper.
0:35 | 05/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bees take over bike in Indiana
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"The bees were reportedly safely removed by a local beekeeper.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63276567","title":"Bees take over bike in Indiana","url":"/US/video/bees-bike-indiana-63276567"}