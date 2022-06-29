As he begins 2024 run, Trump faces legal challenges in 4 courtrooms in 1 day

Cases involving former President Trump are playing out in four different courtrooms Tuesday, underscoring the legal challenges he faces as he again seeks the presidency.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live