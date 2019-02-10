Bernie Sanders hospitalized, cancels upcoming events

More
"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits" according to his senior advisor.
13:36 | 10/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders hospitalized, cancels upcoming events

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:36","description":"\"Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits\" according to his senior advisor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66005567","title":"Bernie Sanders hospitalized, cancels upcoming events","url":"/US/video/bernie-sanders-hospitalized-cancels-upcoming-events-66005567"}