Transcript for Bernie Sanders hospitalized with chest pain.

Breaking news this morning. A medical emergency for Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. I'm hospitalized in Nevada and we had a statement from the sanders' campaign that was just released but I want to bring in Sicily and they got. At the White House to discuss this right now so Cecilia a significant development here. Yet Kimberly this certainly is in the campaign says in a statement that your reference seeing that for now are. Events and appearances are being canceled until further notice. They say that they'll continue to pride is that it but let me just read. It's huge the statement from the camp because it does give us some some details during a campaign event yesterday evening senator Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted senator Sanders is conversing. Any good spirits they say he will be resting up over the next few days. You know this let's just do a quick recap here Bernie Sanders from Vermont is the oldest. Candidate in their twenties when he field at 78 years old he has been consistently. In the top of the pack there with his in in polling among the top three really and in recent weeks and months. Actually records and in recent weeks look senator Elizabeth Moore has really been. Inching in on some of his support there. I cover Bernie Sanders back into place sixteen in that hard fought. Really a bitter primary against Hillary Clinton. And I will tell you Kimberly I didn't have many rallies where. You Dee these crowds he's overwhelming support for Bernie Sanders were really just remarkable to see in this movement that he created this. Feel the burn that you could hear chanted back in 2016 of young progressive voters grassroots base that really catapulted Bernie Sanders to the top of that pack. Heat he's about his age he is set at health was not a problem. In running for the were in in running both in this race and the last one. But you know I think this is going to actually pose some questions for him going forward and other older candidates including this president who is in the White House here behind me right now. But I will tell you Kimberly it was tough to keep up with senator Sanders back in 2016. The man has I had as a fast pace when it comes to campaigning. And his campaign right now says that he is still. Doing remarkably well for where he has. I write we have Sicilian Nader right there at the white house with the latest thank you so much we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.