Transcript for 'We wish him the best': Boston Red Sox fans react to David Ortiz shooting

We're just praying for and hoping for a speedy recovery at this point Big Papi we hope you get better glad he's. What sort of this well wishes from Fenway Park to David Ortiz recovering in the Dominican Republic from a gunshot wound. Fans are stunned this loveable member of Boston's baseball royalty. Could be the victim of violence position and its Daryn in this city. Big poppy is beloved not just for bringing home the free World Series titles but for his ongoing work in the community. Including a foundation to help children in need of cardiac care just as. Personality. To say trees people. Mobs he did and had that he had on the game of baseball. In the community in the Boston community Fischer. I. Steve soon after the marathon bombings Ortiz who rallied a city in east with the phrase that further cemented his place. In the heart of Boston community loves seeing tray reaper and his daughter Amanda are in Boston to see tonight's game against the Texas Rangers. They say love for big poppy is universal love by maybe. Whether you root for Texas sort. Or Boston or even yankees you know he was a beloved ballplayer. They seen it so hope you get better.

