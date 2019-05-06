Transcript for Beverly Hills votes to ban most tobacco sales

Beverly Hills just became the first American city to end nearly all tobacco sales the city. Council voted to ban the sale of cigarettes cigars. Starting in 20/20 one. Hotels in cigar lounges will be the only places exempt from the ban. There's an option for people who need a car once in awhile but don't wanna buy or lease one Hertz is announcing a monthly car subscription service. It's not cheap at 1000 dollars a month but that includes insurance and maintenance the company hopes the service will appeal to people in big cities. And Michelin and General Motors are teaming up to make their lists tell yours GM is road testing the tires. On the Chevy bolt they're made with a new type of fiberglass. In their puncture proof if the testing is successful the tires could hit the road in five years.

