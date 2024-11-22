Bible lessons in Texas schools

Executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty Amanda Tyler discusses Texas’ implementation of bible lessons in schools and the possible effects.

November 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live