Transcript for Biden to take action on gun violence

And president Biden is taken issue of gun violence he set to roll out a number of gun safety measures today. Targeting kits that allow you to build your own gun and stabilizing braces that essentially convert pistols. Into rifles and the one allegedly used in the recent older mash shootings chief White House correspondent Cynthia Vega has the details for a sustained good morning. Hi day and good morning to you so the White House has been under increasing pressure to do more on guns in the wake of those recent mass shootings officials here. Say that real gun control reformers gonna have to come in the form a pretty big legislation on Capitol Hill. That is not what they're doing here or even what they're proposing here today instead the president is expected to sign. A half dozen or so executive actions. On gun control including take a look at this one it has to do with these so called ghost guns these don't have serial numbers they're sold in kits. They can be assembled at home and they are not subject to background checks the White House wants the Justice Department to issue a proposed rule to curb the proliferation. Of these ghost guns they also want to regulate what's being called a stabilizing. Ray Cesar accessories that can turn a pistol into a short barreled rifle. And the president is also expected to nominate a gun control advocate to run the ATF David shipman. Stay in a president has promised that gun legislation would be a priority on day one that hasn't happened yet they White House is calling he's right now. Initial first steps we are already hearing Republican speaking out against what's being proposed here today and and they are. These orders are very much likely to be challenged in court. Parents who say ending at the White House Forrest thanks Cecilia.

