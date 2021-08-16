Transcript for Biden addresses nation on crisis in Afghanistan

The president now again this afternoon's test. Who speak today. The unfolding situation in Afghanistan. For developments have taken place who last week. Through steps were taken to address rapidly evolving events. For national security team Menard and closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan. From moving quickly to execute the plans we have put in place. To respond to every constituency including been contingency. Including the rapid collapse. Receding now. I'll speak more in a moment about the specific steps would take heed. But I want to remind everyone how we got here. Toward America's interest are in Afghanistan. We want to Afghanistan almost twenty years ago. With clear goals. Get those who attacked us on September 11 200108. N. Make sure I'll try to could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again. We did that. We severely degraded al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. We never gave up the hunt for Osama bin Laden and we got. That was a decade ago. Our mission Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation building. It was never supposed to be creative new unified centralized democracy. Our only vital licenses in Afghanistan. Remains today what is always bad. Prevent needed a terrorist attack on American homeland. Five. Argued for many years and our mission should be narrowly focused on counter terrorism not. Counter insurgency or nation building. That's why I opposed the surge. When it was proposed in 2000 unarmed when I was vice president. And that's why is president I'm adamant. We focused on the threats we face today. In 2021. Not yesterday stretch. Today. The terrorist threat has metastasized. Well beyond Afghanistan. Velshi Bob in Somalia. Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. On looser in Syria phys is attempting critic Carol fight in Syria and Iraq. And establishing affiliates in multiple countries. In Africa and Asia. These threats. Warn our attention. And our resources. We conduct a fact of counterterrorism missions against terrorist groups in multiple countries. Or we don't have permanent military presence. If necessary. We'll do the same in Afghanistan. We've developed counter terrorism over the horizon capability. The allow us to keep our eyes firmly fixed on the direct threats to United States in the region. An act quickly and decisively if need. When I came into office. I inherited deal the president trump negotiated with the trolley line. Under his agreement. US forces would be out of Afghanistan by may 12021. Just a little over three months after I took office. US forces and already. Drawn down during a trump administration from roughly 151500. American forces. To 2500. Troops in country. Good solid bond was at its strongest militarily since 2001. The choice I had to make as your president. Was either to follow through on that agreement. Or be prepared to go back to fighting that solemn bond in the middle of the spring fighting season. Who would have been no cease fire after may one. There was no agreement protecting our forces after may want. There is no status quo of stability without American casualties after may want. It was only. A core reality. The breather following through on the agreement. Withdraw our forces or escalating the conflict. And sending thousands more American Jews back into combat in Afghanistan. Lurching. Into the third decade of conflict. I stand squarely behind my decision. After twenty years. I've learned the harbor. That there was never a good time to withdraw. US forces. That's who are still there. We were clear eyed about the risk free plan through every contingency but. I always promised the American people while be straight with you the truth is. This did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated. So what's happened. Afghanistan political leaders gave up. Who fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed. Sometime without trying to fight. The Vatican and the developments in the past week reinforced that Antonin US military involvement in Afghanistan now. Was the right decision. American troops can not. And should not. Be fighting a war and died in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight. For themselves. We spent over a trillion dollars. We trained and equipped and Afghan military force. With some 300000. Strong. Could credibly well equipped. A force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies. We gave me every tool they could need. Be paid their salaries. Provided for the maintenance of air force. Something that Hollywood doesn't have Hollywood does not have an airports. We provided close air support. We gave them every chance. To determine their own future. We could not provide them. Was the will to fight for that future. Some very brave and capable Afghan special forces units and soldiers. And of Afghanistan. Is unable to mount any real resistance of the solid bond now. There is no chance. That one year. One more year five more years or twenty more years. US military boots on the ground would have made any difference. Here's what I believe. To my core. It is wrong to order American troops. To step up and Afghanistan's food. Armed forces would not. Some political leaders of America Afghanistan. Were unable to come together for the good other people. Unable to negotiate through the future of their country when the chips were down. It would never have done so far US troops remained in Afghanistan. During the brunt of the fighting for an.

