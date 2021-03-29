Transcript for Biden announces 90% to be eligible for vaccination by April 19

And so we're just put us. We're making progress from vaccinations. The cases arising. The virus is prelude to many places still. That's why today. I'm taking these steps to make our American turnaround story. Vax. Thanks to all the work we've done these past ten weeks. He had a steps from announcing today. With them I'm pleased to announce. At least 90% of all adults in this country. Will be relatively vaccinated by April 19. Just three weeks. Is we have vaccines. For the vast vast majority of adults. You won't have to wait till my. You be eligible. For your shot on April 19. Finally. 10%. Will be eligible no later than the final tempers harbored but elephant no later than may want. And it just said. Do the steps we're taking a day 90% of Americans. Who we've will be within five miles of the location where they can get a shot as of April 19. Storm moving toward not unbeaten ninety. By April 19. That is by April 19 three weeks from day 90% of adult people over eighteen and over will be eligible get vaccinated. 90% of all Americans will be living within five miles a place they can get a shot. And of course. Take time for going to get their appointment. It's a big country. And as fast as or garner was still a long way to go to finish this vaccination. In fact that aren't even there were any halfway yet. But being that 1990 just three weeks from today should give hope to the country. May close at this the progress we're making. Is a significant testament. To what we can do work together as Americans. This is always said. We still need everyone to do their part. We still earn a war reduced at these matters. Were bolstered our defenses. But this war is far from one. Together so much to be proud of about past three weeks passed more than three race past ten weeks. We also have so much to be sorrowful about. Nearly 1000. Americans. A day. Are still dying from Coca ninety. As we approach 550000. Deaths. Disagree. So this country's reaction. He's US has to do our part of an obligation. Patriotic congregation. Wash your news. Stay socially distance. Wear a mask is recommended by the CDC. Can get factually. Kitchen friends and family vaccinated when you can help. Now it's not the time. How is not the time to celebrate. It is time. To do what we do best as a country. Our duty our jobs. Take care won. That fight this to the finish.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.