Biden announces emergency mission to build port on Gaza’s coast

UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires joins ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo for more analysis on President Joe Biden’s plans to build a port for aid in Gaza.

March 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live