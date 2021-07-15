Transcript for Biden: Child tax credit ‘a step toward ending child poverty in America’

Starting today millions of parents across the country will start getting monthly payments from the federal government. As part of the one point nine trillion dollar American rescue plan today president Biden at an event at the White House was some of those parents touted the roll out. Of the expanded child tax credit take a listen. I believe this is actually historic today. Story days senses we continue to build an economy that respects. It recognizes. The dignity. Working class families who middle class works its historic. It is our effort to make another giant step toward ending child poverty America. I think this will be one of the things the vice president and I will be most proud of when our terms Europe. So here's what's changing the child tax credit is going up from 2000 to 3000 dollars for children. Over the age of six and 3600 for kids under six. It also applies to those who don't pay taxes making less than the 24800. Dollars standard deduction. Last a big one it's going to be given and monthly payments of starting today 300 dollars or 250 dollars per child depending on the child's age. Souls talk more about it and the politics all around this ABC's Karen Travis joining us now so Karen Biden says this tax credit could cut child poverty. In half to give us the reality check here. Yet here in the administration says that this year alone five million children could be lifted out of poverty. Because of this expanded child tax credit as you mention. Did not make enough income into filed tax is. You were not eligible to get the full tax credit under the old rules so the administration says. By doing it this way they're now families with more than 26 million children in this country who are now eligible to get that expanded tax credit so it's not just that more people now will be able to take advantage of this get the money that they are owed. Does it can get more money to those payments start today and will continue through the end of this year the last one will be in December. As part of their newly reached 3.5 trillion dollar budget deal so what more can you tell us about that. The president has said that he would like to see these child tax credits extended permanently but for now are gonna try and get them to go through 20/20 five. That's what it's laid out now in that 3.5 trillion dollar budget agreement the Democrats are moving forward on so little bit of that baby sat there trying get him for a couple of years did right now their only for one year. And Ian restoration says that this is really the best way to do this you know this money that people would get. You know lump sum it when they file their taxes now though you start getting these monthly payments. And they say this is gonna help people pay for regular at every day expenses things like child care. Bills can you know that he duke did pretty expensive in those things just pop up sometimes with a big surprise is it is putting more money directly in people's pockets every month. Well especially you have twins like we do that I thought she did it doubles everything right but actually are at the let's talk about Dem senator Chuck Schumer he says he plans to hold a key test vote for the bipartisan infrastructure plan next Wednesday what should we expect there yet this is a really big tasks and yen like. A little deadline to get lawmakers moving if they've been dragging their heels a little bit. This bipartisan infrastructure agreement that the president seemed not at the White House announced a couple weeks ago it's not a trillion dollars. There's no text of legislation and so we he and other lawmakers the ones who are part of the negotiating teen. Cancer are going through it became put this neurotic to see what a final price tag is now that also means people can start picking it apart. So the move forward and try and put forward a test vote next Wednesday a little bit even nudge to get this process moving. The cure there's still a lot of steps that have to go though until the finish line for this the White House has been saying for months though they'd like to see action. Before the end of the summer they're gonna get that first big step next week. Right and just so within the last hour added two year to your left there we saw president Biden. Greeting a German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrived today at the White House what's on the agenda with those two. This is a farewell tour for the German chancellor's she will be leaving office it before the end of this year decision making one last trip to Washington we heard from the president before they sat down in the Oval Office talking about the strong relationship between US and Germany. In between him and German Chancellor Angela Merkel do he's known of course for very long time. On the agenda today it'll be talking about that pipeline it's going from Russia to Germany. And there also unity talking about China and Afghanistan so a lot of warm early since will be emphasizing the positive things but there's some big issues that there is disagreements right now. Between the US and Germany. All right Karen Travers at the White House for us Karen thanks in president Biden is set to give a joint press conference. With chancellor. Merkel later this afternoon we will bring that to you live as soon as it happens Diane. And it's Caron said these monthly payments are going to impact millions of parents around the country so no if you are one of them if you need to sign up to walk us through some of the details. Kind of wish day is with the white house council of economic advisors. Heather president Biden has said that this expanded child tax credit could cut child poverty. In half can you explain how it will do that. We'll show for the first time ever. This is an expansion of the child tax credit is gonna go to it feelings of children across the income distribution. So we passed this tax credit for a long time that for families of the very bottom and they ended the income distribution it wasn't fully refundable. Meaning that if you didn't a lot in taxes if you didn't owe taxes he didn't get the full amount of the credit. And now that we've expanded it made it fully refundable that is why it's going to. Economists estimate cut child poverty in half. Because this is gonna go to families who need the money the most all across these United States and of course the exciting thing is as of today. That money will be delivered to spam is on a monthly basis throughout the end of the year. And Heather for those who normally file their tax return they'll get paid in the same way they normally get their tax refund but. One of those families that make well enough income that they don't normally file a tax return how are you gonna reach them. Well there's a lot of ways that we're focused on reaching them so first stop mini this damn lanes. Reached out to the IRS so that they could get the direct payments that went out as a part of the pandemic benefits over the past years so. And so if you did dads and families and the iris has their information. The IRS has also put together a portal. Child tax credit diet does. Did anybody can go to to to sign them to make sure that the IRS has their direct deposit information is how many kids they have. The address all the things he's so famous can go there and make sure that I Harris knows that they are eligible for this really important credit. And we discuss the new jobless my numbers in this morning new applications for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low last week the president himself keeps telling us the economy is rebounding. So why are these checks for families necessary now. Well as I said this is a long standing program might families have received this tax credit for awhile. But this is an important expansion. And making sure that the low income families are eligible for it. Because this is an important policy to help families with children help them make ends meet and we know from a lot of empirical research and evidence that. Pulling those children out of poverty is really helping feelings. With those expenses of having children can make a significant difference in a child's life. So especially after the really rough year that folks had because of the pandemic this is a core part. Of the American rescue plan that was signed in to lob back in March. And a really important part of the rescue efforts but is also part of what we believe families need as an on an ongoing basis. It's fun enough push to make this expansion permanent as part of the latest budget deal what's the rationale there and where's the money coming from. Well so the president included this expansion of the child tax credit is a part of his American families plan. And congress right now is did beating. How want to extended. As we speak and he is made clear that he believes that we need to make sure that this credit is fully refundable. And is expanded for families on an ongoing basis this important economic policy in a really important policy for America's families. Also ask you about inflation because the Consumer Price Index showed a higher increase in prices than expected in June we're seeing the biggest Daniel spike in thirteen years. So what do you say to Americans who are concerned with all this government spending that's already happening. And the additional spending being considered given we're already seeing inflation all racing employers struggling to fill job posts. Well so I would say a couple things first this is an important support ten America's families with children. And this is gonna help those families make ends meet the port child care new school supplies as children go back to school in the fall after you know. Remote learning during the cove and at times so that is really important. But on the inflation front we know they had to there has been price increases. We also know that these are in large part due to us coming out of this historic pandemic. That most of these. Did did significant boost in prices is due to supply chain hit cubs and pandemic related services that people are demanding gain greater numbers things like airfare and hotels. And because people are getting back to normal. And so we believe that this will be transitory that it's not gonna last. As the economy comes back to normal and we were cover from the pandemic. So we think though that what is really important here. Is that we recognize that the president has focused. I'm building an economy from middle out and making sure that he is prioritizing the most important economic outcome which is growing deepening strengthening America's middle class. And this expansion of the child tax credit is a core part of that economic agenda. Hi Heather Thursday with the white house council of economic advisors Heather we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. And to find out how much you qualify for a check out the child tax credit calculator on abcnews.com. Distill your filing status. You're number of dependent and your incoming it we'll show you what to expect.

