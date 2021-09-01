Biden COVID adviser: ‘Not the worst situation ever’ if wealthy cut vaccine line

More
Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board, discusses vaccine dose distribution and whether it’s a problem for the wealthy to cut in line.
4:36 | 01/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden COVID adviser: ‘Not the worst situation ever’ if wealthy cut vaccine line

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:36","description":"Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board, discusses vaccine dose distribution and whether it’s a problem for the wealthy to cut in line.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75143285","title":"Biden COVID adviser: ‘Not the worst situation ever’ if wealthy cut vaccine line","url":"/US/video/biden-covid-adviser-worst-situation-wealthy-cut-vaccine-75143285"}