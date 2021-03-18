Transcript for Biden delivers remarks on state of COVID-19 vaccinations

When announced. Our December. A goal. That I set administered. 100 million shots. For the virus. In the first 100. Days. Or office 100 donors shots 100 days. It was considered our ambitious. Solemn even suggestive of someone audacious. Experts said that. The plan was quote definitely progress. And distribution would have to be seamless. For us to be successful. Born headlines simply put it quote it won't be easy and to quote. But wasn't. When I took office when we took office there was a lot that had to be done. We have more vaccines. Were vaccinated yours were places for people to get vaccinated. And we need to hold governor approach. So it IU director Jeff science or coordinator of our Covert nineteen response. To put us on a war forty Imad the literal sense to get us on track to truly beat this buyers. I'm proud to announce that tomorrow. 58 days into our administration. We will have met my goal of ministry at 100. Million shots. To our fellow Americans. That's weeks ahead of schedule. And he wants the setbacks we faced during the winter storms. And there's another big step. On the path checking. The but he checks in pockets. And shots in people's arms. We crossed a fifty million doses. Just three weeks ago. I told you that every time we had with the fifty million mark I'd update you on our progress. So here's where are today. Eight weeks ago. Only 8% of seniors. Those most vulnerable look over ninety. Had received the vaccination. Today. 65%. Of people age 65 or older have received at least one shot. And 36%. Are fully vaccinated. And that's key. Is this in the population represented 80%. The wall over 500000. Cope a nineteen deaths that occurred America. We are nearly double the amount of vaccine doses that we distribute to states tribes in territories each week. We have gone from one billion shots today that I promised in December. Before we re sworn in to an average of two and one half million shot today. Outpacing the rest of the world significant. And here's how we accomplished its. Using the power given to a president of the defense production act. We expedited critical materials and vaccine production. Such as equipment machine ran supplies. We work a vaccine manufacturers. To speed up delivery of them as more doses. And brokered a historic matter fractured partnership. Between competing companies. Who put pictures in to public health first. These steps put us on track to have enough vaccine. Enough vaccine supply for every adult American. By the end of may. Months months earlier and a new and expected. We stood ought or supplied more than 600. Community vaccination sites. Battered ministry hundreds of thousands of shots per day. We launched the federal pharmacy program. Which is allowed millions of Americans. You get a shot. At one of 1000 are sure route one of 141000. Local pharmacies in this country. The same way they get this Lucia. And for folks who aren't here pharmacy. Or mass vaccinations done. We've supplied more than 500. Mobile clinics. Might pop up sites or Vance. Meeting people where they are. Meeting people where they are. We develop barely. Missed three deployed nearly 6000. Federal personnel. Including FEMA. Active duty military. And Department of Health and Human Services to support. Vaccinations. And serve as vaccinated tours put he needle people's arms. Are also supplying vaccines to community house owners. Treat those who have been the hardest hit. The hardest hit. And suffered the most. Especially black Latino native American or rural communities. This is really important. Because we believe that speed efficiency. Must be matched with fairness and equity. I'm president Harrison Ike took. A virtual tour of vaccination senator Arizona. Not long ago. One of the nurses. On that on that tour. Injecting people giving vaccinations. Said. That. Each shot. Was like in ministry a dose of hope. A dose of hope that's how she phrased. Behind these 100 million shots. Are millions of lives changed when people receive that dose of hope. Grandparents can hugged her grandchildren. Front line workers. Who could show up at their jobs about the same fear they used that. Teachers. With the confidence to head back into the classroom. These milestones are significant accomplishments. Though we have much more to do. Much more do. And the American rescue plan will help us do it. In addition. The cash payments provides do you or your families that also provides the funds to add backs and Reuters. To supply more community vaccinations support more community vaccination centers. And increased testy. He'll help us accelerate nationwide average to reopen our school safely. As a told the nation last week. I've directed all states. Tribes and territories. To make all adults I was we vaccinated no later that made the first. I'm glad to see the several states are already taking that step. To make more and more Americans are eligible even before may first. Tomorrow. We'll hit 100. Million doses or administration is administered. But always said. That's just the floor. We will not stop and we beat this pandemic. Next week allows our next goal which shots and arms. This is a time for optimism. But it's not time for relaxation. I need all Americans are need all if you do your part. Wash your hands. Stay socially distance. Keep nasty numbers recommended by the CDC. And get vaccinated when it you turn. Now's not the time to let down our. The last week we've seen increases the number of cases several states. Scientists who made clear that things may get worse. As new variants of this virus spread. Getting vaccinated is the best thing we can do to fight back against these variants. While millions of people are vaccinated we need millions more to be vaccinated. And again. I need you can factually when it comes when did you determine you're able to do that. I need your help. I need you to help. Not just the country for your family your friends your neighbors get them vaccinated as well. We keep our guard up stick together and stick with the science. We can look forward a fourth of July that feels a bit more normal. Was small groups able to gather for cook outs from back yards. And while we would be where we began to declare independence. On Independence Day from the virus. Book together. Together we're gonna come through stronger. With renewed faith in each other and our government that fulfills its most important function. Protecting. The American people. I'm be clear again. Wearing this mask in the meantime. Making sure you wash your hands. Making sure you socially distance list of the CDC. We've got to reach the point. Where we're herd immunity me where we have a vast sing a majority of the American people. Have. Been vaccinated. Before we can stop wearing these. So please. Please. Don't I was happy you see happening in Europe and understand television. Keep the faith. Keep pouring the Max. Keep washing your hands. And keep socially distance. We're going to be this. We're way ahead as scheduled. We've got a long way to go. As want to bring up to date thank you very much and god bless America may god protect our troops thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.