Biden experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for COVID-19

ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton discusses President Joe Biden testing positive for COVID-19 and why he was given Paxlovid immediately after his diagnosis.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live