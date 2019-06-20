Transcript for Biden faces backlash for touting work with segregationists

Former vice president Joseph Biden he's in some hot lot or he's not. Apologizing for comments he made about working across the aisle with southern Democrats in particular those who supported. Segregation someone bringing Molly Nagel at our DC bureau. Not Molly can you just reminded us of what his comments actually work. Sure isn't this. All started on Tuesday night at a fund raiser for the eye and I campaigned for president today with Vice President Biden was speaking about. I need to fix our broken political system and talked about his time in the senate where he served alongside unsung that the soccer segregation S. In talking about that time he said that fat he's humor column that. And senator James OE's planned. As a Mississippi senator. And he also talked about Herman Talmadge. Not from Georgia peace he called him one of the meanest guys I ever knew. If you put on the list of all these guys but guess what at least there was some stability at least we got some things done and we didn't agree on much of anything but we got things done. Now these comments are trying criticism from a lot of pride and 20/20 competitors. Who are really taking issue with him talking about his work along side you segregationist. Despite Biden disagreeing with. Their beliefs. And in yes some Molly do you think that this will impact his campaign significantly I mean it's still it's still pretty early. Well that remains to be seen you know certainly has 20/20 competitors are taking. Issue with his comments and in issuing some start fatigues for seeing them. Really column I didn't I names on a fact that we haven't necessarily seen these 20/20 competitors take yet as in the early portions of this campaign. But then how what the impact has this has on his own campaign really depends on what the voters think at best and we just don't know quite yet. On how this will play with and African American voters with it with some of the voters in general on how they will view Biden's comments. All right Molly Nagel NRDC bureau thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.