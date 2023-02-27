Biden facing pressure over decision to not send fighter jets to Ukraine

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports from Capitol Hill, where Democrats and Republicans alike are blasting President Joe Biden over his decision to not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

February 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live