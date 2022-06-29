Biden in Florida: ‘This ain’t your father’s Republican Party’

President Joe Biden spoke in Florida on Tuesday, trying to contrast his party with the GOP ahead of the pivotal midterm elections. ABC News’ Kenneth Moton has the latest.

