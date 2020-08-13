Transcript for Biden wants masks to be mandatory for next 3 months

But again when I get occasionally confront it with a person public about we're in Damascus and look. This America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Protect your fellow citizens step up. Do the right thing. Do the right thing there's overwhelming evidence. Overwhelming evidence. That the mask and dependent type of mass Q where increases. Expo Daschle. The prospect that you. If you are carrier and you don't even know it. You will not expect any when you call offs knees saying shall. A lot of people die. Report for a 160000. People dead so. It's yet. That's what real leadership looks like. We just witnessed real leadership. Which is Joseph Biden said that as a nation. We should all be wearing a mask. For the next. Three months. Because it will save lives. And the thing about Joseph. At the American people know. Is that his role of leadership and our country has always been about doing what's best for the people of our country. Best for their health their well being and their families. That's let real leadership looks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.