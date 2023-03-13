Biden reassures Americans banking system is safe after SVB collapses

After Silicon Valley Bank failed and regulators shut down Signature Bank, the government is assuring customers that all their deposits will be paid in full.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live