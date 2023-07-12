Biden reiterates NATO’S commitment to Ukraine

Plus, what the new inflation numbers mean for Americans’ pocketbooks, and rain continues in New England as heat sweeps across many parts of the U.S.

July 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live