Biden signs bill to give more money to victims of violent crimes

More
Biden signed the Crime Victims Fund Act, which takes money from criminal fines and uses it to increase funding for victims of violent crimes.
7:06 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden signs bill to give more money to victims of violent crimes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:06","description":"Biden signed the Crime Victims Fund Act, which takes money from criminal fines and uses it to increase funding for victims of violent crimes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79000019","title":"Biden signs bill to give more money to victims of violent crimes","url":"/US/video/biden-signs-bill-give-money-victims-violent-crimes-79000019"}