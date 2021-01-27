Now Playing: CDC says schools can reopen with precautions

Now Playing: 45 Republicans vote to dismiss impeachment

Now Playing: Here’s every public figure who has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far

Now Playing: White House officials give update on effort to combat coronavirus

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden's administration focusing on climate change

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Biden to buy additional 200 million vaccine doses

Now Playing: Arizona man shot by police while holding baby

Now Playing: Kids and coronavirus: CDC finds "little evidence" of transmission in schools

Now Playing: Massive internet outage in parts of Northeast may be linked to Verizon network issue

Now Playing: NFL invites health care workers to attend Super Bowl game

Now Playing: ‘Home Improvement’ sitcom stars return in a new, real-life workshop competition show

Now Playing: Families speak out after losing loved ones to conspiracy theories

Now Playing: Senator tapped to lead impeachment hearings hospitalized

Now Playing: Why COVID-19 cases for children are on the rise

Now Playing: Thousands in Northern California evacuate homes due to bad weather

Now Playing: CDC says 'little evidence' of COVID-19 transmission in schools, despite rise in cases

Now Playing: White House promises to buy more COVID-19 vaccines

Now Playing: Dangerous trio of storms slam millions across the country