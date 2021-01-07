Transcript for Biden to Surfside first responders: ‘What you’re doing here is incredible’

President Biden is in Surfside Florida today after that deadly building collapse and the president met with first responders to say thank you. Anybody. Sir side officials are temporarily halting operations due to structural concerns of their remaining tower. Eighteen people have now been confirmed dead at 145. Are still unaccounted for one week after the deadly collapse. Trevor alt is there on the scene he has more since Trevor and thanks for being with us for this the president and the First Lady we know meeting with the victims' families. What do we know about how those meetings are going to go and how the Surfside community is doing today. Well dear girl we know that there is a lot of times set aside for these meetings as you can imagine with a 145 people still unaccounted for eighteen people confirmed dead and even people. Who made it out safely of this building but watch their homes collapsed behind them. The footprints of this tragedy is substantial president of Biden has set aside. Three hours over the course of this afternoon where he has nothing else scheduled for his visiting he's expected to be meeting. Which dozens of families or impacted by this building collapse and as you know. President Biden has himself. Had a life that is severely. Impacted by his own grief and impacted by. Unexpected tragedy losing his wife losing his children later losing his son vote to cancer he's talked about had that Greece has shaped him. And how he approaches politics but also just more generally. How he approaches life it appears that the president. Has made a lot of time in order to try to meet up with as many of these families as he can. And knowing what a terrible tragedy this is knowing that a lot of them are still clinging on to whatever hope they can. Trying to at least galvanize some support in this city. And we're seeing lots of help coming in from all corners. But especially with this search and rescue mission on pause right now Deirdre. The city is holding its breath and we are watching some of that whole point. So a charter when you speak about the pie is it do we have any update on the timeline when you're an hour listening this morning to the press conference and then word use was optimistic but there was no timeline is there any new development. We haven't heard any word from a fire officials sense then that we know that they should they pause the search and rescue operation at 2 o'clock this morning. And they. I have stressed that they're going to be examining this structure. From all different angles not just to see is it safe is it going to come down but they're also considering. They be different options of how they could Alter their search and rescue operation in order came to. Resume it as soon as possible. But as you've said there is no timetable right now and unfortunately is we've been hearing from these families. Every second matters when we're now into day eight of this operation. Every hour that passes whether or not allowed to search is an hour that a person inside it fighting for life might be so. Slipping away Yang charter as you've covered earlier as well I'd so delicate for these people and leadership position and SU game want to keep searching. And then PU while they are searching also protect their teens who have to go and that and you know that that structural crack has made it a lot more difficult. Tips to make that decision. As for the community. What kind of thrown are you getting there. You're getting quiet resolve. You're getting different stages of grief I mean this is such. A massive tragedy Deirdre and there are still in many stages and many unanswered questions. There are certainly plenty of families are on here who have plenty of hope. Who really believe that their loved ones even if they're still in the rubble of this building that they're going to come out safely as soon as the search and rescue operation. It continues. There are also people who have received life altering bad news already and they're all around and you're seeing the community try to rise up to lift them up if they can. And there's many people that are also just seem to be kind of fifteen days having said that. There are plenty of people from around Florida from around the country around the world for stepping in to lift people up right now let me just half a block down the street. There's an organization that brought in food trucks that just offering free lunch for for everyone around here that is happening. Countless times people who are just like how can I help in any capacity what can I provide. We are seeing this area in this entire region come together. And we are the same thing from president Biden and Republican governor Ron Desantis to people who are frequently. Butting heads on complete ideological opposite side. Talking about how they are working together how they are only helping each other we're seeing that from. Everyone around here about putting aside any differences in order to support each other. That. I can't heal the wounds of so many people who were hurt by this building collapse. But if there is anything people of Surfside can do to help they are trying to do it right now. And Shirley are looking at pictures right now president by and sitting there with the governor governor Desantis. As for the president's comments later after he's met with these family is so what are you expecting see here. I think we're gonna hear some reflect. Can from the president about. Speaking with all of these dozens of families about the size of the impact of this tragedy at it it's a topic the president Biden. Has spoken about many times I think you're gonna hear some. Some similar concepts talking about coming together talking about how. Even. Even these divided times in a tragedy like this Americans are united. And I think that you're gonna talk about how the state of Florida has already had the full support of the federal government and how that is not going to change we heard earlier from president Biden how he said. He is quite sure that the federal government can pick up the entire tab of paying for this entire search and rescue operation. As long as it takes I think that you're gonna hear a similar message from him this afternoon talking about. The importance of hope talking about the importance of support for talking about how beyond that healthy beyond his own administration. How he has seen these rescue workers he talked earlier about how what they're doing is incredibly difficult both physically and psychologically. But how everyone is rising to the occasion in the circumstance that. Was truly un four seen in this truly tragic and about how that attitude needs to continue both here in Surfside and all over the country. Chevron thank you so much for your excellent reporting and Chevron joining us there from surf side of Florida.

