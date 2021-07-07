Transcript for Biden takes Build Back Better agenda to Illinois

President Biden. Since the school police it would deliver remarks on his go back veterans and those. For working families the price I am very honored to be here county college. My name and he just can't look at school I was raised in Hartford a willingness the president and I immigrants generates and that he now with the origins of it is I'll let me he called the state of Mexico. Okay. I am currently a student trustee and president of acting as an Eagles. And eager to be someone in light. As a Latina female I have seen the first hand struggle of my parents are providing better life for myself image or siblings. I am the middle child in a family of seven and would be the first in my family to graduate from college. I begin it professional career. My immigrant parents are too hard working people who have no formal education. And who sacrificed everything. To happen on a table and provide us all with the parent necessities. My mother's a factory worker and works as a welter. And my father started his own small business. With no formal education they both struggled with language of English and literacy skills. They rely on Meehan my sisters to translate and public paperwork from my father's small business. This has become a family actor but this is not what if humans are doing for the rest of my life. I want to make my parents proud. In example for my younger sibling through my pursuit of education. I also inspired my two older sisters to return to school after having children at a young age. As a genuine help local and caring individual I am dedicated to pursuing. An education. A current education. But advises empty seat is our need to becoming college advisor. The are devoted to helping students don't build a potential. In my future career I want to encourage students to pursuing higher education and provide the resources and support they need. I doubted the power of education I believe everyone is entitled. To go to college no matter no matter their social or immigration status. I want to inspire and motivate students bike got you know what my personal experience. At any second ears today and CC has since Warren might like. I thought I dream of colleagues would be impossible. Now what the financial support I can presuming education and focus on the importance of learning. I am very fortunate to be a recipient of various local and college scholarships. Including Federal Student Aid. The reality is that there are still many students with the same obstacles who locking my issues. My generation along with others are the ones who are going to leave the future. With the American families plan our students and families will benefit. We need we need to be educated we need to be an educated facing an improvement each generation. We will do this with all the support given to our children teachers and working families in the rural areas. I appreciate president I didn't bring his passion. Dedication and commitment to our future generations. I have the greatest honor to introduce the president of the United States ladies and gentlemen president Joseph Biden. And. Okay. We're. Did you really didn't. Mr. president of the but he hadn't told you that he had to lay his vacation to be here today. The Irvine company from all mind Lindsay come. She's show me around McHenry county college. I'm glad to be here were great only leaders I want to all you know America's back. Or. That I service. Governor Pritzker stand up. News. Really want someone box so we're doing your trouble. You want senator Tammy Duckworth. I. Guys are relying more than anyone else in the state senate and I server for years. They're a lot in common terms of losses most games is Dick Durbin Dick. Okay. Congresswoman Ron Underwood who got here fast. Am. I. Her mom and better mileage proud. Mexican mom looks like her sister. Last waiting I was up Wisconsin talked about a bipartisan agreement to. Modernize America's infrastructure food process create a million new good paying jobs that's not my estimate that's Wall Street estimates that everybody's system. Millions of good paying jobs. Not seven dollars not eight dollars not ten dollar not even fifteen dollars an hour good prevailing. Wage job. Can it be Israel. You've got like many states all State's you got 232374. Bridges. And over 6200. Mile highway there in disrepair. I result every driver in this state pays a hidden tax. About 600 dollars per year in wasted time and wasted fuel because of the nature of the roads and bridges and by the way your bedroom lot of states. Not to mention challenge getting to work or getting in and day cares turnaround time to avoid deadly achieving your pick up your child. Your governor as an ambitious infrastructure plan under a bipartisan search agreement. We're gonna make the biggest investment in roads and bridges since the construction interstate highway system literally creating millions of good paying jobs. God willing we're not gonna have forty. Forty weeks this is infrastructure we kick it. Think I don't mean to me can result of raw agricultural program if you get products. More easy to Chicago or think about how much easier life will be. When it's quicker to drive on Randall road. Clark this agreement also allows us replacing every he led the fight and service line in America benefiting ten million home. Should address. Exposure to 400000. More schools and daycare facilities. For children drink that water. This would be the largest investment in clean drinking water American issue on fast. Did every. One in every ten people won't ruin lacks access to high speed Internet. The bipartisan agreement. Dick and others are made sure that he'd. The agreement allows us to connect every American to reliable high speed affordable and every single American rural and urban. And by the way those your parents your kids at home. Determine when and if visas last year. The first Coolidge. Well from 2010. To 2002 audio experience. 49 extreme weather and although I heard today from the senator Norton here that there Republican senator is no global warming. This you know no such thing. But those weather rats across the state roughly fifty billion dollars in damages. We're gonna upgrade electric grid to make it more resilient and extra extreme weather and other threats. There's a lot more than agreements from the dude incurs a physical uninsured and the physical infrastructure. Plays a foundation for a strong and durable sustainable. Competitive economy. On talked about today you wouldn't be destruction. It's essential to that foundation as well. Truly when the 21 century. And once again lead the world. Truly build an economy from the bottom up a little out truly feel everybody in this time. We need to invest in our people. Need to invest and our people. That's why in addition the bipartisan infrastructure Freeman but I believers and he had done. I'm here to make a case for the second critical part of my domestic agenda. It's a combination of parts of my American jobs plan that were essential. And not included in a bipartisan structure plan as well as. My American families went to Washington they call it. For reconciliation. Bill that's a fancy way of saying. With a filibuster that our friends and the other side used constantly more than ever been used in history. Me you gotta get sixty votes to get in done over 5050 senate vice president who happens to be Democrats. And in fact connect campaign you know I said we're gonna build backward to build back better not just can't just go back here go back better. And today I want outlined some of the key pieces is build back better agenda and what's gonna do for the people of Illinois and people and I. It's about a country once again this buyers who leads the world opportunities we provide. He didn't cures for discovery that tech not been reduced coverage technologies we've pioneer and industry we create. You know the nation relieves of the world in combating the existential threat of climate change. The bill back better plan agenda starts with education. You know one of every inquiry leading country in the world for so long and still on the is because. We're the first nation in desolation in the world. The required to allow twelve years of free education back at the turn of the twentieth century. Everybody's caught. At the time there are debating what should be education in America there are rewards are should be twelve years of free education. And that's what got us ahead that's what had a sleep ahead of the rest of the world. I was today everybody's caught up. Does anybody think in the 21 century with the changes taking place in technology and there across the board. At twelve years of education and I'll be able aluminum plant life. I don't think so. And so the fact of the matter is we decide have decided we should have a minimum of fourteen years of education. Fourteen years of educational trust friends section you know as the First Lady I'm Joseph Biden husband. As Joseph would say she's a full time community college professor while having sex the First Lady and chocolate says any nation educates us this come out compete us. And he nation out educates us come out competed us. That's why I want to guarantee an additional four years of public education for every person American. Starting with the providing two years of universal high quality preschool for three or four year old children. I've got a great universities. Studied a high quality program here in Chicago found that low income children participated preschool. For 47%. More likely to earn an associates degree or higher and get through school without any difficulty. We have to build on that foundation for future success and and I want to add two years are free community college. We can afford it. One. I can lose a series of high school graduates whose low wage jobs by nearly 6000. Dollars a year on average. The average annual cost but you'd agree Nomo is 4200 dollars. Under Martin's proposal that cost would be zero. But it's not just tuition that's. President pointed out living expenses housing meals transportation. And that's why I've proposed to increase of maximum. Program. Which if you're below certain income B qualifier for a program. From what about 6500. Year to 8000 dollars. And that will fill it out. Noted here academy you have a dual Romo programs for students. From places like. What Woodstock high school and other high schools he get credit for taking college classes here. Wal-Mart plan we'll. We'll provide resources to expand programs like when you have here. My plan. We'll also do more to invest in high quality job training and apprenticeships and fast growing sectors like public health child care and manufacturing. Information technology clean energy so that all Americans can get the skills that employers want. That lead to good middle class and I wish I make no apology union jobs. Investors shouldn't teachers. Be a teacher pipeline. He's even before the pandemic. Our school system went 100000. Teachers short here in America. Particularly in high demand areas. Our children our current streak to lift our national canvases aloft for our teachers are the ones and helps them believe they can do anything. I'll bet ever wanted to use excess community that teachers help change you life. But everyone everyone of us are somebody came along and made us believe in ourselves. Fast and really see this secret. Teachers. My plan to reduce student debt for future teachers. Double the size of annual federal scholarships for future teachers. We'll also support a hundred billion dollar in school infrastructure improvements including community college to make sure. That there are safe and healthy place for learning and of all students. Would labs and technology they need to be able to compete in the 21 century. Of course an ability to take these jobs often depends on the availability of child care. As a single father. In my first cuts in the senate I have two young boys who just lost her mom and her sister and wrong realized. If I had had a family I have my sister best my younger sister my best friend and my brother and my mom help. I couldn't have done but not everybody has that kind of support. I just heard your children's learning center. It's an amazing resource. Students and faculty can have your children cared for students can earn her associate degrees and early childhood education as well. High quality child care option should be the rule on the exception. It's on my way here and that would mikes there who wrote a letter about his struggle to find affordable childcare. He wanted to be too he won't know my plans were. Wal-Mart and I hope you know now here we are. My plans provide access to quality affordable child care with more child care centers or community college campuses. Wouldn't do an upgrade a child care facilities all across the country. Business. I got the full tax credit to build on site facilities and the reason wanted to not just to be nice business because studies show. When there is an onsite child care center business less employee turnover and assess absenteeism and higher productivity. It's overwhelming their interest to do it. No class and muscle pain no more than 7% of her informed her card quality child care for children up to age five. Most hard pressed working families want to pay income. My plan will also invest in child care workforce. With better wages benefits and training. Look across going to be appears the option and take up to an 8000 dollar tax credit to cover child care expenses defense preferred route. That's good for families is good for economy and will create more job. Marco also provided twelve weeks of paid family leave for medical. Twelve weeks of paid family. Look for one of the few. Major economies in the world doesn't cover trade family medical leave. And the most difficult moments some all of her face going to have to choose between the job and paycheck and take care of someone you love. A parent or spouse child. We'll tackle and a maternal mortality crisis is woven impacts on black and native American mother disproportionately. What I want to thank congressman Underwood and her leadership mr. People really needed tax break in this country are America's working it's. Time million taxpayer. So might build back better generally extend expanded child care tax credit we passed under my American rescue plan those of you who had children. Under the age of 7000003. Didn't depending on your income your income tax. Community getting back cash came back up to wow guess what you get 2000 dollars and declared its independence. If you have two children eager for thousand dollars off a 101000 dollar tax bills important. But if you don't have enough you don't have enough. You don't make enough money to be able oh tax you don't get a tax credit don't get media martyr his proposal gets hooked. You're a situation where if you have a child under the ages seven and get back 3600. Dollars in cash. In addition to that those here in that situation for gonna start to see that coveted by the end of this month on a monthly basis. You can change the lives of people just starting next week famines and begin to receive one of the largest ever single year's tax cuts aid to families and children. And every child and gave the sixers 3600 dollars every child retrieve six from seventeen street. They're not a cremation taxes but it direct payments to get cash. Special guest for example middle class families to children can expect to receive the 7200. Dollars. Forget the first half 3600 paid out of 600 a month between July and December and you get the rest between January tax day. We're this one tax cut. Every study shows the child care child care is cutting poverty. In hacked by 40%. Families and children who qualifier this discussion poverty by 14%. So let's extend the tax cut at least through 20/20 five. Let's expand. Yeah two million more children school. With the assistance. During the summer months and they don't have access to those school bills. We support families and children were also need to provide greater dignity and carnations senior citizens. Who care for them look for hundreds of thousands or adults people with disabilities. Who need home and community based care services. But they qualified foreign under Medicaid. But there's a Blackhawk. Thousands of people. But one study showed that 3000 dollars spent helping a senior staying home are providing. Really saves for the country more than 20000. Dollars a year in medical costs. At the same time more than one point five million Americans work and home care for disproportionately women women of color and immigrants. And no job among the lowest paid the economy. One in six home care workers lives in poverty. Can you do better on both sides of the equation. I plan expands home care for the older and disabled Americans while improving jobs. And pay for home care workers who care for. And here's the deal. You save a lot of money if you don't have to go to a home. Keeping people in their own home. Mentally and every other way is to benefit a significant benefit for the community. As well as cost. Ferocity to continue to make health care more affordable. We lower premiums and expanding coverage for the American red and admired American rescue plan. Pore than one point five million people signed up for re used to be called obamacare. How to make these premium reductions permanent brigade even more people cook. We need to do in a shortage of affordable housing. Over ten million renters in this country. Pay more than half their income for the round on her apartment. And their lack affordable housing prevent people from moving to communities where there are more opportunities. Sort of make historic investment in affordable housing increasing and improving the housing supply by building. And rehabilitating more than two million homes especially in places that need more house. And we need to address the attention of physical and human infrastructure today we need to invest in jobs in the decision tomorrow. Three decades ago this is always despair and even just repeat. Three decades ago the United States. Was number one in the world war. Share of their GDP will be invested in research and development are number one in the world. We're now number eight in the world. Number eight and China. What number or three we're trying to put the number nine in the world and other number two anymore. Folks. Democrats and Republicans agree we can't afford to lose districts. They came together in the senate. And innovation and competition act and that could very much a part of to help us grow the industries that when the jobs of the future. We need to lay the foundation the next generation of American jobs American leadership an abstraction techno. We're gonna aggressive historically black colleges and universities under minority serving institutions. Because while these schools may not have been challenged for the labs need to generate new jobs. These students are just as capable of learning about all things that are going to provide the jobs in the future. Of course no challenges urgent as climate change. Last week I met with the patent governors for better part of an hour. Fall from the western states Republicans and Democrats. Frustration extreme heat. Record drought. And a fire season threatened to be much longer more dangerous and more destructive than ever. Last year for example. More than ten million acres burned. In the west ten million acres knock on the lives lost homes lost. More land that exist in my home state of Delaware and my neighbors Tatum Merrill combined. Have a fire swept through took out every single thing in the state of Delaware and Maryland. The drought conditions this year are twice as bad you've seen pictures. Reservoirs that are forty feet down fifty feet down. The extreme weather isn't just in the west. In Illinois farmers down Stater do it more frequent droughts. Two weeks ago just south of here you just had a nearly unprecedented tornado. We can't wait any longer view of climate prediction. We see you and our own reminders turned actor bipartisan agreement we reached make some major stride. School while the transition of thousands of old for example diesel school buses. And buses the city buses through changes until electric bus. There are roughly a half a million of these iconic yellow school buses on the road today. 95% and run on diesel for example. And diesel pollution the air and is willing to asthma and other health problems and hurt our community because there are students miss school. I'll put Americans to work champagne tens of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells that are leaky methane. His devastating. And the wages to fill these cap peace wealth from the same wages that took to dig the well. Making people burned vehicle earned thanks for real in ways to do it there's thousands of the. What we need to go further. How to fight tax cuts for businesses and consumers invest in clean energy efficient technologies. Like renewable battery storage next generation aviation fuels electric vehicles. How are set to clean electric standard and move this to a fully clean reliable grid. They steps you're gonna create good paying union jobs and spur demand for domestic manufacturing. Accelerating clean energy clean cars and on our capacity and will host technology. On factory floors we've union workers here in the United States. And we create a new generation of jobs and clean energy manufacturing also want to listen new generation of climate conservation and reliance workers. I'm actually read your resume his work. Like FDR did when the American work find comfort for preserving our landscape for the civilian conservation corps it's a similar thing. We can put on her resume work for every public lands and waters and making our communities rural and our print more resilient against extreme weather. We can take home a long overdue work advancing them armed environmental justice by addressing pollution. My plans also gonna give grants the sperm and innovative policies and land projects. A vote he revote local projects like installing community solar and stories. And this convention disadvantaged communities is a huge tree lights there. Made in America really Bebo cost a whole lot less the last a whole lot longer making upgrades and home school community centers to boost energy efficiency. To cut electric bill. Quote. A lot of plans here but that's because this time we have to think bigger GrafTech folder we have to build back better. We passed the American rescue plan naysayers and doubters said it wouldn't work. Well we've created over 3 1000000 jobs in central. More jobs in the first months of president's administration anytime in American history. And last week the Congressional Budget Office double or projections. But the 20/20 one economic growth. From 3.2 percent to seven point 4%. And Hillary CD case it could be higher. That puts America rescue plan and our work. Move forward do a lot of things including and we're close to defeating the fires. The last time energy and economy grew its history. Points in 1984 and Ronald Reagan was telling us there was an American morning. This is going to be an American century. While American families plan the other elements of the build back better gender experts and Wall Street. Analysts have said that we will create millions of good paying jobs. For years and decades to come not just America. Somebody making occasion the American people for jobs. I'm to weave through his bipartisan Bill Hall until we meet the needs of families is and the economy of tomorrow. And we can pay for a they give your rough for example this isn't that you know by the way the American. Plan for infrastructure and his pay for. It's painful. From this plant and I'm talking about which is really expensive I don't know. Well guess who. The fact is that it's paid for as well. And let me tell you how we're gonna pay for some ways to pay for the rest of his last couple years for example. 55. From the fortune 500 company. Making billions of dollars and not pay a single. Penny in taxes. Not one single side. I'll punish anybody and everybody and I hope someday my grandchildren grow to be billionaires that be wonderful. Special regard for 36 years lewis' enforcement United States conference. But having said that all kidding aside and everybody has pay their fair share. And then turning out anybody from your skin in the game. If we could you place. A minimum 15%. Tax. On the profits of corporations. The ones that didn't pay any tax that would raise a quarter of a trillion dollars and 240. Billion dollars. There's a loophole assistance call stepped up basis. That a local roads if I made a capital gains and I was wealthy person I was gonna cash in. My star power gonna have to pay tax I'm gonna make. 400000. Dollars. You know page X amount in taxes. If on the way to cash in and I get hit by trucks are forbidden and I don't look to my daughter. To be no tax. Started inheritance taxes tax to ten seconds earlier. We close that loophole that saves us 400. Billion dollars. Not a year 400 billion dollars over this period. Which is enough to pay his child child child care tax credit. If we end tax breaks for fossil fuels make polluters pay to clean up the messes they've made. That would raise money needed to do. Class would do anything that that is unfair. Just talking to subsidize and northern new world I thank you. Yeah the messes they remain basically not. Well we ask the top 1%. And I hope many viewers a top 1%. Maybe. You know that tax cut. Pushed past some 2017. Who was all raise the deficit by over two trillion dollars not a penny paid or didn't come back and anything. That that in fact an entire two trillion dollars. The vast majority want the top 110 of 1%. But America. 1%. You know we get point 1% of them look folks that top 1%. If they just paid her personal incomes and tax the same as the ones under President George Bush George W. Bush. That would generate thirteen. Billion dollars a year brazen attacks who has now 3530. 9%. This program is not like various ideas. We can move listen the guy used to shop somehow worked out. Fact of the matter is a lot of you here. If you're plumbers teachers you're probably paying 2526%. Somebody re paying higher. But here look. It's enough to provide for that wouldn't change and up to five or two years free community college for every student in America. People say. That will of the purposes. Taxes is also. Generate growth along win making sure that we can pay for basic piece. Let me ask when is more likely to grow being combed me. And enhance its continuing. The tax cut. 37%. For its pending news and having to pay 39 point and a half percent. Generating. Economic growth because now you have a tax system and that all. Millions of students to go to community college. When I was what Barack has vice president. He has to do a study. Time spent ten. You're sister penny Pritzker. Was part of my effort and taking care and the effort was simple. He came along we said okay. What do we aren't readers 300 and I think 47. Home an exact number. Other CEOs of fortune 500 companies said what do you need most. No it is who almost to a person. I needed better educated work force. They're not prepared to pay for. A matches we present the world in nation with a better educated workforce. It helps everybody. The point is free pay for our entire planet make the tax system fair for all Americans. It's about time. Lot of work ahead of us finish the job we're running get it done. We're gonna re imagined when our economy and our future could be. And show the world. Just as importantly. We'll show ourselves and democracy a democracy can deliver. The people who aren't people America in the world can lead at. That's a boy. Forestry. God bless you all and may god protect our true. My back. I'm. You've been watching president Biden delivering remarks in crystal lake Illinois on his build back better agenda. The president immediately talking about infrastructure roads bridges pipes and the jobs that would be created. The president is striking that infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators a couple weeks ago here in Washington. But the agreement does not include investments in the second critical portion of Biden's plan when he calls human infrastructure investing in people. And that what's the point of his visit dared to McHenry county college steer the president. Focusing his remarks on community college saying thirteen years of school kindergarten through twelfth grade. There's not enough to prepare students in today's economy the president also there talking about his agenda say he will provide free community college. Increased pell grants which a large percentage of students of color rely on the president saying he wants to invest in workforce development for jobs and public health. Child care manufacturing IT and clean energy. The president also addressed child care considering one in four community college students are parents according to the White House there. So the president has proposed increasing access to affordable child care for community college suit as. And low income Americans in some cases fully covering the cost of child care for families. Does bring in now. My colleague my friend political director Rick Klein the so rake. When it comes to the president's agenda the White House put out a long long list of bullet points. About the president's build back better agenda but he still got a lot of work ahead on the second critical portion that a human infrastructure. Yet what's so interesting here is that he's talking about part to the big package of four even secures part one the much smaller. Bipartisan package to be clear neither of those this pass congress neither of those. Even has legislative tax to have enough support to be brought to the floor of the house or the senate that's the hard work of this summer. But this is president by trying to take advantage of the fact that congress is on recess right now members of congress are back home talking to their constituents. He feels like his old little window here to communicate directly with the public the sake this is why it's critical and you saw really the breath of the Biden agenda through this is he said. This would be in a very expensive investment all of that so called out soft dirt human infrastructure side in addition to the harder infrastructure of roads and bridges and broadbent. And even some very aggressive efforts to. Confront climate changed so all of this is wrapped together in his mind at least in the story he's telling now of cutting back out of called it and doing it in a you know being a weighted golds on the foundations the Democrats. Have been trying to achieve over the last six months. And the purpose of touring this college there and crystal lake Illinois what leaving the importance of that. I notice that this college they have child care that there at that institution. The president obviously the White House using that institution as an example. Of the president's bill back better agenda and what he wants to do for those who attend community college and to get guys. High paying high quality jobs the white house calls them close the importance of their being there in crystal lake. I think community college is still a lot of story the Joseph Biden wants to tell his wife dobbs talk has taught for years at the community college level and the idea of working families people trying to to to make ends meet put things together those kind of investments and in guaranteeing access at least two. A two year college beyond that beyond the needed to twelve years the thirteen years of up. Of public schooling that he reference that's critical to understanding also geographically we're talking about the suburban parts outside Chicago this is. This is what was key to the Biden coalition and will be key to Democrats holding control of congress next year so the politics I don't think our. Are far reminder heard a shout out says are typical of politicians in the audience this tells a lot of the story that Joseph Biden wants Americans are here. Com singing. The president there during those shout outs during what Joseph Biden does what he's done for decades here in Washington. And out there across the country. I've seen people really yes persona pandemic but people or not you know obviously not wearing masks as soon most that audience vaccinated. The air it seems like the president obviously wants to get back out there and get back out there fast to show. We're back he said Iraq the top whose remarks America is back a big applause there to see these images request the importance of that. Oh I think that's a really interesting point to pick up on because so much of the of the imagery of the White House is about communicating a certain message and there's a message around care we heard it president has recently is up as yesterday in over the fourth of July were president Biden was urging Americans get vaccinated. I'll letting people know look this is not over yet we have to be vigilant we have to urge our friends and neighbors and end in any when we can sit to get those vaccinations but the same time. I acknowledge that and people are coming back to life on the you can go to a game. There are Wrigley Field or or are or new Comiskey Park in Chicago. And got you can you can start to do things again that you weren't doing before and I think the fact that you're having something approaching. A more traditional campaign sciele event is part of the imagery the White House likes. We just sought in our poll over the weekend. Where we we have brought approval for the present 60% approval for its handling of cove in nineteen that's quite a bit higher than his approval overall. This is a this is a this is a political benefit for. President Biden right now but he knows this is tenuous one because there were at a moment where lot of people are concerned rightfully about a potential of variance rearing their heads and of course of the fact that there's still this big chunk of the country has not been vaccinated. And Rick before you go want more reality check for us on the cost of the president's infrastructure plan both parts. Including the one that he struck that deal with with that part bipartisan group of senators. But also this plan that is not. Gotten any investment or any interest really from Republicans are all this human infrastructure. Talk weather reality check of really and truly getting this done by the Biden White House. Yet you saw the president gloss over that and say. Both of them are paid for well on paper and that the fact sheet that was put out yes that bipartisan deal is paid for but it's paid for under a lot of very questionable accounting schemes. Part part of it is better enforcement of existing tax laws part of it is selling off. Gas from the streets of petroleum reserve part of it is even just assuming it is going to be growth in the economy that would bring additional revenues. That's for the small part as for the bigger one which could approach 56 trillion dollars you saw president Biden their talk about. One of the biggest ways that he wants to pay for is to roll back some of the the biggest tax cuts that were put in during the trump yours to increase that the the rate of corporate taxation. Those are absolute non starter so far as Republicans go and Democrats flatly don't have the votes to do them on their own so. In terms of saying it there's not going to be any cost to taxpayers and in terms of the dead of the deficit that's just not the reality. If anything like either of these packages comes close to being law. All right ABC news political director Rick Klein their rake I don't think I didn't notice it uterus and baseball reference there as well as an admit because the keys and it is it is all right Fred thank you so much we appreciate it thank you.

