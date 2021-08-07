Transcript for Biden on troop drawdown: ‘We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build’

President Biden speaking at the White House about the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan moments ago. Hundreds of Afghan troops are fleeing the country as the US pulls out the Taliban see this more territory. The Pentagon says the withdrawal is now 90%. Complete. And president Biden said earlier today that the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude. August 31. Now there's growing concern about the safety of the US embassy in Kabul. And the thousands of Afghans who work with US forces who say they're being targeted by the Taliban. ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now for more on the fallout from the in America's longest war drawing to a close Rick thank you for joining us. President Biden said the US accomplish its goals in Afghanistan to find 9/11 terrorist and deliver justice Osama bin Laden. But that the US didn't go there to nation build. Yeah and notably he said I there will be no mission accomplished moment even though we accomplished what we set out to do. I try to avoid any sense of both celebration. In Volta was honored troops who lost their lives of the America incredible sacrifices on American families and American taxpayers. But also to acknowledge the stark realities ahead that. We're leaving it's not not not a defeat Scott not the tail between legs but. I'll with a very uncertain future of the security of that region and of course terrorist threats that they continue to this day twenty years after 9/11. Joining and we know the president the vice president met with their national security team in the situation room this morning before he updated the American people the president has promised. To help get the Afghans who worked with the US to safety tell us about that plan. Yeah and that's a very tricky proposition as he acknowledged today there's nothing in American law that allows you to simply I take everyone who helped out and and bring them home back the United States. I setting up a have visa process and asylum process. It's converse some. I it's not foolproof there are people whose lives will be in danger in the in the weeks and months to come as they worked through the American process. Of the trying to get you get here legally I eighty it is an it is an easy process and he acknowledged as much he's asking for congress to step in. To try to change the laws to make it easier but in the meantime he's making it clear that his administration will be is welcoming as they can. To the people who worked been in in the service industry that's translators is fixtures as drivers I anything that help this very long American military additional all the way. And the reality check here. Rate the Taliban has taken control of nearly half of the country's districts. How big of a concern it do they present here. Yeah it was interesting moment Kenneth in the news conference that though the president held with reporters just up a little while back fiset was asked if he trusts the Taliban he said. That's not a good question he didn't react well to the the notion that anyone would suggest that this has no he doesn't trust the Taliban. But he does trust beat the Afghan military which has been built up considerably at great US cost would terms of equipment. I'm terms of manpower personnel opted to handle any kind of any kind of a threat I think it best that is an optimistic scenario. Given the growing strength of the Taliban and now the very real signal that there's an end date. To the American troop presence after these twenty years to know at the end of August. There will be no meaningful American troop presence there that changes the equation and the Taliban will be continue to be a threat. Again. August 31 is that date. Rick before you go can I get you on some other political news back here at home Texas is starting a special session to pass new boating restrictions after Democrats walked out. Of the state house on a last ditch effort to block the bill. How is president Biden wading back into this battle over voting rights. Well it certainly cat is meeting with civil rights leaders today and we heard from vice president at Harris. Headlining a speech at Howard University are all a moderate he talked about a big investment by the Democratic National Committee. In voter protection in getting the word out about voter registration. But the juxtaposition of Texas Republicans moving to to strict that it took pass stricter the laws around voting just a week after the Supreme Court seemed to give the green light in a major case out of Arizona. Compared to what the with the Biden is left doing which is essentially holy strategy sessions and and trying to get the word out it's very real it's very urgent and this is an area were Democrats flat our losing political ground of losing it fast. All right ABC news political director Rick Klein thank you sir. Thanks gonna.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.