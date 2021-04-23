Transcript for Biden unveils new details on infrastructure plan

After that passage and signing on his major co would economic relief plan turning to politics here president Biden is now. Unveiling more details on his next big agenda item that's infrastructure and is looking to pay for with a major tax hike on wealthier Americans. It comes as Republican support for their own counter offer on infrastructure to that. Two trillion dollar infrastructure plan that the president has. The GOP plan would cost an X an estimated 568. Billion dollars and it focuses on traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges and airports and public transit. Wouldn't cover funding for electric vehicles are housing and some of the other priorities and in president Biden's plan so for more on this this is the big debate right now let's bring in our stained ABC news political director Rick Klein. So Rick we've got this 2.2 trillion dollar Biden plan and now the Republican 568. Billion dollar plan has a lot of daylight between the two of them. But that may be means there's room for compromise somewhere in the middle well what's the deal how what what is the negotiations. Like look ahead and what do you think the chances are for some happening. Jim this is just the first all are from Republicans know what they're selling the final document the White House this is a gritty effort. Of course coming in at about quarter of the price and losing a lot of what the Republicans considered the extraneous the mining industries is this is actually finals. For the modern workforce. That's the difference is these chats between two sides mediator though the pain forced the Republican plans. Fools out. Any kind of changes to be to the tax code including any ruling backed the truck tax cuts from corporations running individuals. That's an enormous difference because that's key to one of the campaign trial promises the July Wendy hi and of course as he wanted to discuss sending without any of the guys and we. With hundreds of billions in additional. In the spending that you have to find some way to Haiti warrior I'm tax. Taxes as a way to go solely because of Oslo area a bipartisan group in the problems also caucuses put forward at least the framework I miss these historians he's the rumblings that Biden needs because frankly doesn't those right now. But without some kind of bipartisan compromise. And it makes those moderates ride led by. Senator Joseph Manchin of West Virginia Democrat but sometimes right in the middle there so crucial so. Where are they and how influential do you think whatever moderates are on the Republican side maybe Rob Portman of Ohio in the other Democrats. Why how influential are they and what who what do you think their role will be. Dynegy until all this is Joseph Manchin has said directly he is not going for 2.3 trillion dollar package he says that's out the window he doesn't like all the tax increases. Videos like all the standing on. Progressive priorities and our exited he's human do you many Republicans extraneous. Today the centrality of the infrastructure it is our infrastructure and Ollie he said roads and bridges and mass transit light. There is room there are bipartisan compromise and I not to minimize the price tag northern 500 billion dollars for Republicans proposed. They're saying there's never been a Republican proposal of that magnitude in the past I and the fact. These vigilantes a lot closer to his Republican group. They use of the White House truth and the Republicans know that they're taking advantage of that in this round of negotiations again fighting eased him to come to the table. I think he's the negotiating window to be open and that. Is an encouraging sign on once and he notices is that it is either very far apart you can see mansion working with someone for calling Hollings pretty nice day. Friends. Is nice to be Joseph mansion right now let Melissa had stern test. Electoral politics Olympic gold medalist. Former reality TV star Caitlin Jenner announced that she is finally initial paperwork. To enter the race for governor in California as a Republican. So what do you make in this. This is quite a development Terry Cain Getty look at and its celebrity factor in the end zone into the race people who are called Arnold Schwarzenegger successful recall the only modern recall is successful in the United States. I didn't totally celebrity it's a lot of money got to do that is recall appears likely to. It into the ballot. Are voters this fall in California. And Republicans all our hat had a high profile recruit this is indeed one but it also raises a whole host of interesting questions first human generous politics. Beyond being a Republican are bitterness and she hasn't been waiting on issues all of then translated issues. And that's where this gets really interesting you happen to see possibilities Harry. Didn't get it be that in the highest profile Republican running for office in 20/20 one he's transforming. And perhaps the most prominent transported and yes these today this is a Republican Party didn't see lol is pushing to strip trans individuals rights in all sorts of ways an unprecedented push. Doesn't coordinate these routes these desperate the Republican Party stands he's on the rest are also the country it is moments and how a Republican standard bearer potentially being cute when Jenner. Is rather remarkable is risk a lot of questions about how the Republican Party comes down on. On some of the issues that are central to her own political advantage. What a story. Well look forward to your coverage armored ABC news political director Rick Klein thanks very much.

