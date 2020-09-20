-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s historic gender discrimination suit win in 1975
-
Now Playing: Emergency Podcast: The SCOTUS vacancy | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: California’s Bobcat fire explodes in size
-
Now Playing: Public memorials planned for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Beta forecasted to hit Texas
-
Now Playing: 53% of Americans do not trust Trump to confirm safety of vaccine
-
Now Playing: Americans take advantage of early voting, mail-in ballots
-
Now Playing: Trump, Republican on rapid pace to fill Supreme Court justice seat
-
Now Playing: New initiative aims to rectify racial disparity amongst pregnant women, moms
-
Now Playing: TikTok app getting closer to a deal
-
Now Playing: Republican senators object to Trump filling Ginsburg’s justice seat
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to fill Supreme Court vacancy 'without delay'
-
Now Playing: Trump approves TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, September 18, 2020
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: 2 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Rochester party
-
Now Playing: How does the Supreme Court justice nomination process work?
-
Now Playing: Raging wildfires ignite new round of evacuations