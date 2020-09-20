Transcript for Biden urges Senate to wait on Ginsburg vacancy until after election

The power of news of her past. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said president jumps nominee to replace Justice Ginsberg will receive a vote in the senate. Within an hour for past. The exact opposite. What he said would President Obama. Nominated America are. Replaced Justice Scalia. And 2060. At that time. Majority McConnell made up a role based on the fiction. That I somehow believe there should be no nomination. The court an election year. It's ridiculous. You don't year old diver followed relating to the Supreme Court nomination with the constitution's obligation. For senators to provide their advice. And their consent. To a president's judicial nominees. But he credited new rule McConnell. Absolutely no hearing. No vote for a comedy you know election year period no copy odds. And many Republican senators agreed with him. Including then chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Including the current chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham. Of South Carolina. With the times. There's Republican president funny sixteen. And a vacant stick hurt. In the last year the first term you can say. Lindsey Graham said let's let the next president whoever it might be make the nomination. Continue to Croat. And you could use my words against B. And you'd be absolutely right and have cooled. That's Republican said. When Justice Scalia passed away. About nine months. Before Election Day that year. Now. And be lost justice Ginsburg lasted seven weeks. Before election this year. After Americans of article on we've begun to cast their votes estimated. And up to 40%. Americans will have voted by October 1 at least 30% tens of millions. You can't. And ring the bell. Having made this their standard. Ms. serve their answers they cannot just four years later. Change course and it doesn't serve there ends. We need to. Not escalate. So I appeal to those few senate Republicans. The fit Hansen really will decide what happens. Please follow your conscience. Don't vote to confirm any were nominated the circumstances present trump. Consumer Conakry. To go there. Uphold your constitutional duty. Your conscience. Let the people speak. Cole the fleeing been golfing our country. We can't keep rewriting history scrambling norms. Ignoring our cherished system of checks and balances.

