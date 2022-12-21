Biden welcomes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to the White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House on Wednesday.

December 21, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live