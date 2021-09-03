Transcript for Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill expected to pass Wednesday morning

President Biden's nearly two trillion dollar code relief package is now expected to pass the house by tomorrow morning. S so checks could roll out later this month right after the president signs senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has more from Washington Mary good morning. Diane good morning well one last hurdle here in Washington before the president can sign this massive one point nine trillion dollar stimulus bill the house is likely to vote tomorrow morning and while some progressive Democrats a voice concerns with the changes made to the bill like stripping it that's fifteen dollar minimum wage hike is expected to pass his bill of course includes those 14100 dollar checks to Americans making up to 75000 dollars a year if you make it to 80000 dollars you will receive a slightly smaller payment it also extends federal unemployment benefits did the first week. On September at 300 dollars a week and of course includes billions of dollars for vaccinations in testing school re openings and state and local governments now the president is expected to sign this bill. Later this week and any will be getting his first big primetime address as president. Biden will be marking the one year anniversary of that Kobe shot down big change virtually every aspect of americans' lives we are told he plans to address the suffering and sacrifices. That Americans have made he will honor the lives lost and also look ahead urging Americans to do their part to finally fight this virus so we can all hopefully get back to some sense of normalcy. Dianne lynch everybody wants so badly right now Mary Bruce thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.