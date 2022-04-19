Do Biden’s latest poll numbers hint at midterm red wave?

President Joe Biden’s approval rating may have ticked up in the latest ABC News/ Washington Post poll, but it may not signal blue skies for the Democratic party this midterm season.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live