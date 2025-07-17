Big airport security rule could soon change

The TSA is weighing changes to the size of liquid containers passengers are allowed to carry through security, according to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live