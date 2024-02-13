Big changes in Big Sky Country

ABC News's Kayna Whitworth reports from Anaconda, Montana, where a decadeslong environmental cleanup is finally bearing fruit, though residents in a neighboring town say the cleanup has a ways to go.

February 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live