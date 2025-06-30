The Big Story: Senate convenes for vote-a-rama on tax bill

The Senate on Monday morning began a marathon voting session on proposed amendments to President Donald Trump's megabill for his second term priorities.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live