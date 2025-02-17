The Big Story: Trump pushes for more mass firings, seeks end to Russia-Ukraine war

As President Donald Trump's administration aims to eliminate more federal workers this week, delegates from the United States and Russia meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss the fate of Ukraine on Tuesday.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live