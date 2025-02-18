The big story: US, Russia agree to pursue peace without Ukraine

Plus, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sets a meeting with key leaders amid Mayor Eric Adams fallout and a look at Elon Musk debuting xAI chatbot, Grok 3.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live