'Our biggest goal is to spread the word’ pro-abortion activist on new documentary

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with activist Francine Coeytaux and director Tracy Droz Tragos on their new film “Plan C” as it documents the fight for abortion pill access in the U.S.

October 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live