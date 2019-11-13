Transcript for Billions of fake accounts removed in 2019, Facebook says

There's no information about Facebook's efforts to remove fake accounts today the social media giants and it closed five point four billion account so far. In 2019. For the first time the companies including accounts on its minster Graham platform but it's still claiming. A sharp increase over last year the company says that it has also moved more than eleven million post containing hate speech. It estimates about 5% of current monthly users are fake.

